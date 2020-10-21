ONLINE: Developing Local Government Strategies and Missing Middle Market Housing

press release: Fall 2020 Dane County Housing Summit Sessions -You're Invited!

The DCHI Steering Committee didn’t want to pass up the chance to bring stakeholders together, and offer important and relevant housing programming in 2020, so we will be gathering for virtual programs this fall! We hope you can join us!

Each Housing Summit Session will begin with 15 minutes for stakeholder introductions, then speakers will be invited to give their remarks with a short Q & A to follow. Please join us at the at this zoom link for all of the sessions. The 2020 Housing Summit Sessions will be recorded.

Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/96880891954

Please mark your calendars for the program/s you would like to attend, and include the zoom link above. We hope to see you soon!

Zoom information and meeting details are at the bottom of this announcement.

Session 1 - Building Racial Equity and Inclusion, City of Sun Prairie

Thursday, September 17, 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Paul Esser, Mayor, City of Sun Prairie and Reuben Sannon, Communications and Diversity Strategist, City of Sun Prairie, discuss their diversity, racial equity and inclusion program.

Session 2 - Developing Local Government Strategies and Missing Middle Market Housing

Wednesday, October 21, 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Todd Schmidt, Administrator, Village of Waunakee and Kristin Runge, Village Trustee and UW Extension, discuss the Waunakee Workforce Housing Study, recommendations, and subsequent village activities that have resulted from their work.

Michael Carlson, Impact Seven, is the lead developer on a new missing middle multi-family housing development, The Trotta, in Middleton, WI. Michael will discuss details of the new project, target market, financing and site considerations.

Missing middle housing refers to housing of different densities and types (single-family, town-homes, land trusts, duplexes, fourplexes, backyard cottages, multi-family, etc.). Missing middle housing is affordable to residents whose income is between 80%-120% of the area median income. When more missing middle housing units are made available, demand is reduced for lower cost housing.

Session 3 - Small Format Single Family Housing and Using TIF for Workforce and Affordable Housing

Thursday, November 19, 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Nicole Solheim, Executive Director, WI Partnership for Housing Development (WPHD) discusses their missing middle single- family small format housing (1,500 SF or less) developments in Janesville, WI.

Gale Price, Economic Development Director, City of Janesville, and Mike Davis, City of Middleton Administrator, talk about developing their TIF policies for multi-family housing development.

Session 4 - Racial Discrimination in Housing

Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Paige Glotzer, Ph.D., Professor UW Madison, and author, discusses her new book, How the Suburbs Were Segregated: Developers and the Use of Exclusionary Housing 1890-1960. Session participants will be invited for a Q & A following her talk.