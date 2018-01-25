Development Challenges in Asia
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Presented by Mr. Bart Edes, North American Representative of the Asian Development Bank. Mr. Edes mobilizes financing for ADB’s development member countries; shares development knowledge and experience; establishes and deepens partnerships with public, private and nonprofit organizations in North America; and raises public awareness of ADB in Canada and the US.
Co-sponsored by the Center for Southeast Asian and the Center for South Asia at UW-Madison.
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
