media release: Tickets are now on sale for DEVIATE, a one-night-only interactive art exhibition-meets-party, taking place on the Ironworks Campus in downtown Beloit on Saturday, September 16, from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. DEVIATE is a 21+ event and tickets are required for entry.

DEVIATE is returning to Beloit and ready to blow your mind with a mind-bending fusion of art and music. We’re talking an electrifying art show, an epic party and an interactive experience all rolled into one. Think cutting-edge contemporary art, live music and performances located in an industrial vibe that’s sure to get your blood pumping.

DEVIATE will feature nearly 30 artists from around the region showcasing their unique designs, sounds and everything in between. The artist lineup welcomes new and returning artists, including:

Luis Reyes finds unique antiques and transforms them into eclectic pieces. The Beloit artist incorporates nostalgia with current events in his life or what’s going on in society into his work.

Fashion designer Christine Adar returns to DEVIATE and she’s bringing her boldest and most daring designs yet for this year’s fashion show.

Dustin Eckhardt has made a name for himself throughout the Stateline area, best known for his large-scale murals that can be found around Rockford. He uses inspiration from nature to create bold, vibrant art that evokes conversation.

Zach D is a Beloit-based musician making his DEVIATE debut with his blend of pop, hip-pop, rap and acoustic soul.

Kim Witte is bringing body paint and special effects makeup to DEVIATE for the first time. She’ll be using bright colors and intricate textures to turn the ordinary into extraordinary fantasy characters through body painting.

“Some of the best and most unique artists from around the region will be showcasing their work all in one space in downtown Beloit,” said Ryan Hickey, director of events and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “There’s going to be something for everyone, and we’re excited to bring the community together to celebrate, collaborate and deviate.”

The goal of DEVIATE is to create a high-energy, one-of-a-kind experience in downtown Beloit that celebrates the city’s continued growth, modernism and growing art culture. The event will indulge the senses and push the limits of creativity and expression; expect to see live music and DJs on multiple stages, lighting landscapes, painters, photographers, dancers, sculptors, live artists and more.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10 per person. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15. Food vendors and pop-up bars selling alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available on site.

For more information on DEVIATE, visit www.deviatebeloit.com and follow DEVIATE on Facebook and Instagram for latest artist and event updates. DEVIATE is a 21+ event.