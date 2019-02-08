× Expand Shawn Harper

press release: Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 5 & 8pm, Sunday 2:30pm

An Apocalyptic Vision in Heavy Metal. Enter the dark land of enchantment, the world of the Puppet Master in this glam-rock evening of supernatural horror and high jinks. Delight in the topsy-turvy world, set to the music of Apocolyptica, a four member, Finish, cello metal band. See inmates at an asylum dancing gleefully with the devil. Follow the outrageous Mohawk Man down the rabbit hole, and emerge in a world where Puppetmaster is in control. Delightfully creepy china dolls and figures in shrouds hold our hero captive. Finally they cross the River Styx, and even more otherworldly mayhem ensues. Come the dark side for one night and revel in this dream world!

Guest Artist: David Quinn, Costume Designer, Quinndustry, NYC

Pre-Show Talk Opening Night: FRI, FEB 8, 7 PM – 7:30 PM, Promenade Hall.Show ticket or ticket stub to Devil’s Night for admittance. Meet the artists.

Tickets: www.overturecenter.org , 608.258.4141

Ticket Prices: $29/general, $22/students, $14/children, youth