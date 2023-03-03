media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series at Arts + Literature Laboratory, welcomes the Devin Drobka Trio on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $5.00 for Five Dollar Fridays, available online at https://drobkatrio.bpt.me or at the door. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Devin Drobka is one of the most in-demand and creative musicians in the midwest for the past 15 years. Audiences around the world have been enthralled with his wide sonic palette and limitless rhythmic possibilities on the drums. The Devin Drobka Trio draws upon his love of contemporary classical music and minimalism. Devin’s music has been described as “sounding like nothing else in midwestern jazz” and “gorgerous, innovative.”

Matt Blair is a pianist, composer, and educator who recently returned to Madison, WI. His work draws upon diverse musical traditions such as contemporary classical, electro-acoustic improvisation, free jazz, minimalism, and noise.

Jakob Heinemann is a bass player, composer and educator from Madison, Wisconsin. Taking up the bass at age 10, he has worked in professional contexts since age 13, performing all over the Midwest. He graduated from Lawrence University with a degree in Double Bass Performance in 2017.