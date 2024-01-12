Devin Griffin (album release), Bluejacket, Fernosworld, Big Byrd, Midwestsh4tyy
Quality CBD 1222 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: 19-year-old Madison-native musician Devin Griffin kicks off the new year with a live experience of a lifetime providing an exclusive early listen of his next project "DON'T COME BACK 4 ME". Combining tasteful elements of alternative and electronic music to present a collection of songs.
The venue will be first-come first-served with standing area as well as a photo booth courtesy of Next Wave Studios.
The event will include guest performances from Bluejacket, Fernosworld, Big Byrd, Midwestsh4tyy, and more!
General Admission: $10.00 online or at the door
Doors: 6:00 PM
Main Event: 7:00-9:00 PM
Please contact Devin Griffin's management at devingriffinmgmt@gmail.com or Quality CBD's staff at (608) 977-1280 with any questions