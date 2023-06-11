Dexter Romweber, Viva Le Vox

media release: To top off and celebrate a weekend of wonderful music and community, long-time Marqette Waterfront Festival supporter the Crystal Corner Bar will host a special Waterfront After-Party on Sunday night with music by rockabilly legend, the electrifying  Dexter Romweber of Chapel Hill, N.C. and punkabilly sensations Viva Le Vox from Lake Worth, Florida. The music starts at 9:00 p.m. Come down and toast the weekend!

