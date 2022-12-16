D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys (EP release), MP3s, Shutter Step

× Expand courtesy D'Funk D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys

media release: $10, doors at 9, show at 10, 21+

D’Funk and the Grease Monkeys is a six-piece hip-hop group from Madison. Rapper D’Funk brings honest lyrics and smooth, in-the-pocket delivery, over deep grooves, lush arrangements, ripping solos, and dynamic vocals from the band. The Grease Monkeys have crafted a unique sound, reimagining the world of jazz/hip-hop fusion and captivating young audiences around the Midwest with their ability and energy.

MP3! Is a collective of artists formed in Chicago but with roots ranging from India to the DMV, with a large roster of 12 members the style of both their music and visual art is constantly transforming. Performing in Wisconsin for the second time!

Shutter Step: Jazz rock, shoegaze fusion trio thing with guitar, bass, drums, and a steadily growing audience- bass solos every tune!