press release: The second annual MGE Día de Fútbol at Breese Stevens Field is back and slotted for Sunday, October 8, at Breese Stevens Field. The event will feature a youth soccer clinic in the morning and youth scrimmages in the afternoon.

This rain or shine event will start with a youth soccer clinic from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and is available to all children ages 8 to 15. No registration is required; youth just need to come to Breese Stevens Field to participate. The Madison 56ers will have players/coaches out during the event to help run the clinic. Participation in the clinic is free. Parents/guardians and other family and friends are encouraged to stay during the clinic and spectate.

Following the clinic, there will be two youth tournaments that will feature local Dane County children from pre-selected teams. One will feature teams of 10-12 years old and the other 13-15.

In addition to soccer, there will be food carts and beverages available for purchase throughout the day. There will be music played over the PA system and La Movida will also be present for a portion of the event. This event is a one for the entire family and all ages are encouraged to attend.

Timeline of Events:

10:00 a.m. - Youth clinic; available to children ages 8-15. No registration is required and attendance is free.

1:30 p.m. – Pre-selected youth tournaments will begin on the field.

More details regarding specific food carts will be announced as the event gets closer.