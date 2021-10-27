press release:

Dia de los Muertos Community Altar

WED, OCT 27 – MON, NOV 15

Rotunda Gallery

The Dia de los Muertos Community Altar Project honors our ancestors and all those who passed especially in this year when we have lost so many to the pandemic. This participatory project draws on the Day of the Dead altar-making traditions in Mexico and remembrance traditions worldwide. The community altar and celebration bring our diverse community together—to honor our ancestors and keep their memories alive. All are welcome to participate by creating and contributing a shadow box altar to honor someone who has passed.

To participate, reserve an altar box at www.communityaltar.wisc.edu.

Dia de los Muertos Community Altar Story Sharing and Celebration | MON, NOV 8, 6 PM, Rotunda Gallery

Join altar creators as they share stories about their ancestors and loved ones.