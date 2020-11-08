ONLINE: Día de los Muertos en los Tiempos de COVID

press release: November 8, 7:00 PM CT: Register, and share the event on Facebook.

Para esta edición de la Serie de Conversaciones CDMC, el Centro de Diseño y Cultura Material patrocinará una fiesta para la proyección de La Vida y Los Muertos: Día de Muertos en Oaxaca, México, una película de la profesora Carolyn Kallenborn de Design Studies. Después de la película, Kallenborn dirigirá una discusión en español, en vivo con Ana Paula Fuentes, Miriam Campos y Erasto “Tito” Mendoza, quienes nos acompañarán desde México. Los tres invitados son de tres comunidades distintas en Oaxaca. Únase a sus preguntas y comentarios mientras hablamos sobre la importancia del Día de Muertos y cómo fue este año durante COVID y mientras practicamos sobre el distanciamiento social.

Este evento virtual es gratuito y abierto al público, pero el espacio es limitado. Esta conversación con los invitados de México será en español, pero será traducida al inglés y publicada con subtítulos en el canal CDMC Kaltura en una fecha posterior.

__________________

For this version of the CDMC Conversation Series, the Center for Design and Material Culture will sponsor a watch party of La Vida y Los Muertos: Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico, a film by Professor Carolyn Kallenborn, Jane Rafferty Thiele Professor in Human Ecology. After the film Professor Kallenborn will lead a live discussion in Spanish with simultaneous translations in English. Guests Anna Paula Fuentes, Miriam Campos, and Erasto “Tito” Mendoza, will be joining us from Mexico. The three guests are members of three different communities in Oaxaca. Join in with your questions and comments as we talk about the significance of Day of the Dead and what it was like this year during COVID and while practicing physical distancing.

This virtual event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. The film is bilingual and the discussion will be Spanish with simultaneous text translations. The discussion will also be posted with English subtitles on the CDMC Kaltura channel at a later date.

Note: All CDMC Conversations are hosted virtually and are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required in order to participate.