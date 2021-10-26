Día de los Muertos

media release: On this day, Tuesday Oct. 26, @2PM along with other groups and organizations, we will have a community Altar building and Rally to demand that the Democratic Party delivers on their promise of a Citizenship For All, NOW. It's Now or Never.

The Congress along with the Biden/Harris admin campaigned on promises to provide a path to Citizenship for undocumented essential workers, taxpaying individuals, Dreamers and TPS recipients and the community mobilized and voted for this democratically and historically, but recently the Parliamentarian, a non elected official ruled this wasn't viable through the reconciliation bill (the Budget bill).

We are demanding that in this year 2021 the Democrats act and deliver the promises of a path to citizenship.

Our community is essential for this country's economy, Immigrants are welcome here and they are here to stay. A path to abolish ICE is to provide this protections. ICE had caused huge harm to our communities through deportations and the murder of many at the Border.

Dia de los muertos is a celebration of life and to remember those who have lost their lives.

We use this cultural holiday educate our community and to make our demands for a sense of human rights.

In the State of WI undocumented workers can't obtain driver license or documents like an identification, we condemn this lack of morality and demand that our families be provide with reparations and recognition, something that is over due for the undocumented community who is over 80% of the workforce in the Dairy Industry and essential working members of many other essential industries during this pandemic.

United we can't be divided. Si se puede.

We are looking for sponsors/volunteers to help with food, drinks, PPE, altar decorations and security, please reach through email at reshapingmadisontogether@ gmail.com