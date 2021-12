media release: BOOK TALK with Diane Amato: All the News From Home: A World War II Story of Family, Loyalty, and Love

Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Zoom for a virtual discussion with Diane Amato. Amato's book, All the News From Home, is based on 368 government issued V Mail letters sent to Joseph "George" Amato who served in England as an embalmer for the U.S. Army during World War II.