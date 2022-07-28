media release:

Dianna Anderson will be in conversation with Helen Boyd about their book In Transit

July 28, 2022 at 6pm at A Room of One’s Own

2717 Atwood Ave, Madison / 608-257-7888 / roomofonesown.com

“An illuminating analysis of the contemporary functions and assumptions of gender.” —Publishers Weekly

Tracing the history and theory of non-binary identity, and telling of their own coming out, Dianna E. Anderson answers questions about what being non-binary might mean, but also where non-binary people fit in the trans and queer communities. In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies (July 12) looks beyond the strict roles our society has for men and women, defining non-binary gender identity as about finding home in the in-between places.