media release:

Dianna Anderson will be in conversation with Helen Boyd  about their book In Transit

July 28, 2022 at 6pm at A Room of One’s Own 

“An illuminating analysis of the contemporary functions and assumptions of gender.” —Publishers Weekly 

Tracing the history and theory of non-binary identity, and telling of their own coming out, Dianna E. Anderson answers questions about what being non-binary might mean, but also where non-binary people fit in the trans and queer communities. In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies (July 12) looks beyond the strict roles our society has for men and women, defining non-binary gender identity as about finding home in the in-between places.  

