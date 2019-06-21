RSVP for Diaper Drive Golf Outing

press release: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6/28/19, Pleasant View Golf Course, 1322 Pleasant View Rd, Middleton, WI 53562

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook. com/events/634723036990114/

The Dane County Diaper Bank is proud to present the first annual Diaper Drive Golf Outing. Join us for an above par event filled with golf, games and good times all while helping our community! Register today to join in the fun!

Silent Auction items include:

2 tickets to see Elton John at the Fiserv Forum + parking pass (section 121, row 7)

2 Kate Spade handbags

Brewers tickets

Vortex Rangefinder

Bottle of Lagavulin 16 Year Single Malt Scotch

Madison Mallards Duck Blind Tickets

Anaala Salon gift package

and so much more!

Price: $65 per golfer or $240 per foursome; prices includes 9 holes of golf, cart rental, lunch, a t-shirt, and swag bag