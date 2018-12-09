press release: December 9, 7 PM, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St.

Free (no reservations required/necessary/taken)

Troy has fallen. A small band of survivors are reunited near Carthage, a peaceful refuge. But the gods are restless, indifferent, and unkind. They craft love triangle after love triangle for their own amusement, and soon Carthage is in chaos.

Madison Shakespeare Company proudly presents a staged reading of Dido, Queen of Carthage by Christopher Marlowe.

December 9, 7:00 PM at the Bartell Theatre. Presented with generous cooperation from Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre and the production of After the Revolution.

Featuring Kiki Moritsugu (Doctor Faustus) as Dido and Ari Pollack (Henry the Fourth) as Aeneas.

Directed by Jason Compton.