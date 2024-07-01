Dig Deep

media release: Volume 52 | July 1, 2024, at Up North Bar Madison

Free Show 6:00-9:00pm, Tips Encouraged. Outdoors if weather permits, indoors if not.

Featuring Dig Deep!

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear

