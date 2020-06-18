ONLINE: Digging Deeper on Feeder Birds

press release: Feeder birds are fun to identify: they keep coming back so you can get great looks at them! There's more to learn than just ID though. In this lesson we'll discuss their behavior, nesting habits, and food preferences. Bring your questions!

To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on June 18, 12:30pm CT and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.