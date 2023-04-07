media release: The weather might not be cooperating in every corner of the state, but it’s officially Spring now and Wisconsin Women in Conservation is kicking off their 2023 in-person event season with two Spring Conservation Gatherings the first week of April. The topic for both is “Digging into Soil.”

The first event will be in the Southeast region of the state on April 4, from 11:30am to 3:30pm, at the Urban Ecology Center – Menomonee Valley, 3700 W. Pierce Street, Milwaukee. All women farmers, landowners, gardeners and conservationists from the Walworth, Racine, Milwaukee, and surrounding counties are welcome to attend-- whatever their background, from beginners to experts. Registration is free, but necessary for the lunch order. Space is limited. RSVP at WiWiC.org under Events.

Rhiannon Holden, conservationist with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Kristin Loock, the Milwaukee County Executive Director of USDA’s Farm Service Agency, will discuss and demonstrate soil health practices appropriate for both farms and gardens, as well as programs available to help plan, fund, and implement those practices.

“Soil conservation is the cornerstone of food security,” says Holden. “You can’t implement something you don’t understand, so understanding soil health is imperative if we are going to improve fertility, infiltration, and general soil quality.”

The second event will be in the Southwest region of the state on April 7, from 1-4:30pm, at B & E’s Trees Forest Foraged Foods and Farm near Cashton, which produces Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup and Embark Good Energy pouches. Women farmers, landowners, gardeners and conservationists from the Vernon, Crawford, Grant and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend. Registration is FREE, but required because snacks are provided. RSVP at WiWiC.org under Events..

At this gathering participants will learn about soil from the way it feels and smells, and explore how management should account for texture. Attendees are encouraged to bring small trowel-sized samples of their own soil to analyze. This event will also include a Syrup Walk of the maple forest led by B & E’s Trees co-owner Bree Breckel, who is a Wisconsin Women in Conservation coach.

Other conservation experts who will be available at the event are Harriet Behar, of Sweet Springs Farm in Crawford County, who is also a WiWiC Conservation Coach, and Laura Bybee, who is with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Vernon County. They will lead a discussion of practices and resources that support long-term land health, including integrated agroforestry.

"The farm is on a fairly steep hillside. There's a 350-foot drop in elevation from the ridgetop sugar house to the valley floor. While this would be poor land for most farming, the steep hillside allows B&E's to use gravity to run the syrup from the tree taps directly downhill through a system of tubing,” explains Breckel. “We are part of the ecosystems around us; it is important to work in collaboration with the land we manage to create healthy spaces for all of us to live.”

WiWiC events follow a Learning Circle model, with ample time and a safe space for story sharing, networking and collaborative learning. These Spring gatherings will use both indoor and outside spaces, so participants should dress for the weather. Events are family-friendly and children are welcome. Some independent kids’ activities will be available.

Later in April, WiWiC will host their first-ever Educators Conference: "Lighting the Fire with Women Landowners" on April 28 in Stevens Point at the Sentry World Atrium. This non-traditional gathering will pull together educators, both men and women, from all over the state who are interested in getting conservation education and resources to women landowners, farmers, gardeners and urban growers. Registration is live now, and is just $25 until April 1.

WiWiC is a state-wide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and Marbleseed (formerly MOSES). A five-year multi-faceted project funded by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), WiWiC brings together Wisconsin women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources, and funding opportunities.

In addition to Field Days, WiWiC also provides mentorship to women landowners, farmers, and urban growers who want to increase conservation practices - and FREE professionally-prepared Conservation Plans. Interested parties can subscribe to a statewide listserv, “The Buzz” monthly newsletter and the “Queen Bee Sessions” podcast on the website as well.