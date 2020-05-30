Digital Day of Action/Día de Acción Digital

press release: (Español Abajo)

Join Voces this Saturday, May 30, from either 10am-Noon or Noon-2pm for an exciting and important Digital Day of Action!

Think of this as a social justice team party! Bring a friend!

What: A day of action to encourage our friends, family and community to take actions that will have dramatic and progressive results such as: (1) Participating in the 2020 Census; (2) Registering to vote; and (3) Joining our grassroots effort to mobilize youth and communities of color.

Why: We've seen the devastation that COVID-19 has brought to communities of color. This is the moment to raise our voices and our political power! We need to be counted in the Census to get funding and political representation. We need to VOTE (a friendly reminder Republican Senators sent folks to vote in person during an international pandemic). We need to unite to support each other and fight for the change we deserve.

Time: There will be 2 sessions. The first starts at 10am and the second at 12pm / Noon. The training will begin on the hour.

Agenda: We'll have an introduction and training session. Don't worry- you don't have to be 'an expert'! We'll give you all the tools you need to make a difference, it's so easy! Voces staff will be there to help guide you. Think of this as a team party!

How: We'll be using Zoom which allows large groups of people to join together at once. You can use your phone or a computer. If you have neither or no wifi- you can still participate!

Zoom Registration or an account is not needed, just click on the link day of: https://zoom.us/j/94797664913

For questions just text or call Jake at: 608-514-1989

-------

¡Únase a Voces este sábado el 30 de mayo de 10am al 12pm o de 12pm a 2pm para un día de acción digital!

¡Esto es como una fiesta de justicia social! ¡Invite a un amigx!

Qué: Un día de acción para motivar a nuestros amigos, familiares y comunidad a tomar medidas que tendrán resultados dramáticos y progresivos, tales como: (1) Participar en el Censo 2020; (2) Registrarse para votar; y (3) Unirse a nuestro esfuerzo de base para movilizar a los jóvenes y comunidades de color.

Por qué: Hemos visto la devastación que COVID-19 ha traído a las comunidades de color. ¡Este es el momento de elevar a nuestras voces y nuestro poder político! Necesitamos ser contados en el censo para obtener financiación y representación política. Necesitamos VOTAR (recuerda que eran senadores republicanos que mandaron a la gente a votar en persona durante una pandemia internacional). Necesitamos unirnos para apoyarnos y luchar por el cambio que merecemos.

Tiempo: Habrá 2 sesiones. La primera comienza a las 10 a.m. y la segunda a las 12 p.m. / mediodía. El entrenamiento comenzará a la hora.

Agenda: Tendremos una sesión de introducción y entretenimiento. ¡No se preocupe, no tiene que ser un 'experto'! Le daremos todas las herramientas que necesita para hacer una diferencia, ¡es muy fácil! Los de Voces estará allí para ayudarle.

Cómo: Utilizaremos Zoom, que permite que grandes grupos de personas se unan a la vez. Puede usar tu teléfono o una computadora. Si no tiene ninguna o no tiene wifi, ¡aún puede participar!

No es necesario tener una cuenta de zoom, simplemente haga clic en el día del enlace antes de entrar: https://zoom.us/j/94797664913

Para preguntas solo envíe un mensaje de texto o llame a Jake al: 608-514-1989