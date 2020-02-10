press release: The city of Madison has been recently designated as a ConnectHome USA community. ConnectHome USA is an unfunded public-private partnership led by the national nonprofit, EveryoneOn in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to narrow the digital divide for people living in HUD assisted housing. ConnectHome creates a platform for community leaders, local governments, nonprofit organizations, and private industry leaders to join together to produce locally tailored solutions to narrow the digital divide in our city. The Madison Community Development Authority and the city of Madison are leading this initiative and are hosting the Madison Digital Inclusion Summit. This summit will bring together key stakeholders, including residents, to discuss implementing our community’s digital inclusion initiative.

Agenda

9:30 am - Check-in

10:00 am - Welcome and Opening Remarks

10:10 am - ConnectHome USA Overview

10:25 am - Digital Inclusion Landscape

10:40 am - Roundtable Discussions

11:55 am - Next Steps and Closing