Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast

Google Calendar - Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast - 2019-10-08 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast - 2019-10-08 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast - 2019-10-08 07:30:00 iCalendar - Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast - 2019-10-08 07:30:00

Buy Tickets

press release: A local celebration of national digital inclusion week.

Join DANEnet, community leaders and people committed to increasing connectivity and digital literacy in our region for a light breakfast, information about DANEnet’s digital equity work in the community followed by a panel with leaders and policy makers on internet access and adoption.

Epic Systems in Verona will host the breakfast, which starts at 7:30 am. $10.

Info

Careers & Business
608-274-3107
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast - 2019-10-08 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast - 2019-10-08 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast - 2019-10-08 07:30:00 iCalendar - Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast - 2019-10-08 07:30:00