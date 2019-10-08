Digital Inclusion Week Kick-Off Breakfast
press release: A local celebration of national digital inclusion week.
Join DANEnet, community leaders and people committed to increasing connectivity and digital literacy in our region for a light breakfast, information about DANEnet’s digital equity work in the community followed by a panel with leaders and policy makers on internet access and adoption.
Epic Systems in Verona will host the breakfast, which starts at 7:30 am. $10.
Info
Careers & Business