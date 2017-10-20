press release: In celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the Madison Biblical Archaeology Society, Professor Brent Seales will present, "Digital Unwrapping: Homer, Herculaneum, and the Scroll from En-Gedi," highlighting his ground-breaking research that is allowing modern scholars to virtually unroll ancient carbonized ancient scrolls that have been previously unreadable due to their fragile condition. Professor Seales earned his PhD in computer science at the University of Wisconsin and is currently chair of the computer science department at the University of Kentucky.

This lecture will be held at 7pm, Friday, October 20, 2017, at Upper House, 365 E. Campus Mall, #200.