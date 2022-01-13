media release: Dillon Francis ‘The Official After Party’

Thursday January 13, 2022 | 9pm to 2am

Liquid | 18+

Dillon Francis graces the Liquid stage for the 4th time, with a full late night performance at “The Official After Party” following his sold out show at the Sylvee. Full concert production with curved LED video wall, light show, and SFX special effects. Full lineup TBA.