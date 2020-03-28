Dillon Francis, Yung Gravy

$40.

press release: Ready to drip like never before, Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy have teamed up to co-headline “Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice,” a national multi-city tour sponsored by TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video.

As avid TikTok users, Dillon Francis and YUNG GRAVY will be sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the tour via TikTok. Follow them on the platform @dillonfrancis and @yunggravy, and get access to their exclusive TikTok sound playlist. TikTok is becoming the leading destination in music artist discovery, with songs from Yung Gravy spawning over 500k videos created.

YUNG GRAVY’s meteoric rise remains highlighted by nearly half-a-billion streams on his 2019 full-length debut, Sensational [Republic Records], which also bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Not to mention, he landed a pair of gold singles and sold out shows around the world.

Meanwhile, Dillon Francis continues riding high on the success of his new project Magic Is Real [IDGAFOS/Mad Decent], which capped off a monumental 2019 for the Platinum-selling DJ and producer.

This dynamic duo deliver what promises to be an unforgettable tour.