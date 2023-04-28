Diminuendo Cabaret

media release: This fun and joyous cabaret fundraiser celebrates our 50th-year anniversary by bringing together the Festival Choir of Madison community to share a love of music and to support the choir. Come join us for a night of food, drinks, fun and music performed by the talented members of the FCM at The Brink in Madison.

Tickets are $60 in advance or $75 after April 10. Each ticket includes food and 2 full-bar drink tickets.

All guests must be at least 21 years old and present ID when entering.

7:00-10:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2023, The Brink Lounge , 701 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703