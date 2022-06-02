press release: The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is designed to offer a variety of entertainment and engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people. We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events.

June 2, 5:00-7:00PM: Dine in the Dream Park and Dueling Pianos. Firemen’s Park in the Prairie Dream Park, 415 Park Street, Sun Prairie.

Event attendees can expect to find local Downtown restaurants selling select items from their menu; participating restaurants include Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, Rosati’s Pizza, Glass Nickel Pizza, and Salvatore’s Tomato Pies. Restaurants will donate 10% of food sales to the Dream Park.

Two Birds duo Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse Tobia will perform Dueling Pianos. Dueling Pianos is a format where there are two pianists / singers that take requests. Request can be made prior to the event: visit The Piano Gal Shop’s Facebook page to request a song.

Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on-hand with balloon sculpting.

Enjoy story time yoga and the first 100 families will receive a beach ball from the Bank of Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Dream Bus is also participating!

Parking for the event will be in the lower level part of Fireman’s Park, as all event activities will be in the Dream Park’s parking lot.

Food ticket sales are cash only. Please plan accordingly.

The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie and Forever Yours Jewelry. Follow us on Facebook at Downtown Sun Prairie for more event details! www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie