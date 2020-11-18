ONLINE: Diné Weaving and Photography

press release: Join CDMC Visiting Executive Director Sarah Anne Carter in conversation with Diné (Navajo) artist and scholar, Dakota Mace. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Institute of American Indian Arts, Mace is a photographer and textile artist. Her art and research focuses on appropriation of Indigenous design-work. Mace is currently a lecturer in photography at UW–Madison and the photographer for the CDMC. Her work with the CDMC has also included piloting cultural appropriation workshops and co-curating "Intersections: Indigenous Textiles of the Americas" (https://sway.office.com/s/plnQwOPb23LJj1HA/embed).

