RSVP for Dinner & Dialogue

media release: Are you curious about what goes on in a monastery? Are you searching for a place to share questions of meaning and spirituality with other women? If you aren’t familiar with the sisters, come to evening prayer and dinner at Holy Wisdom Monastery. Explore how the monastery can support you in your faith journey and offer spiritual practices as you strive for balance in your life.

Apr. 22, 2023 | 3:00-6:00 pm | Register by Apr. 8

| 3:00-6:00 pm | Register by Apr. 8 Oct. 12, 2023 | 4:00-7:00 pm | Register by Sep. 28

| 4:00-7:00 pm | Register by Sep. 28 Nov. 4, 2023 | 4:00-6:30 pm | Register by Oct. 21

There is no cost to participants for this event.