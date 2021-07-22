Dinner in Dane: A Farm to Table Experience

media release: Celebrate and enjoy Dane County’s rich agricultural heritage!

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase to the event which will feature locally-sourced products and the time and talents of local farm-to-table supporter Chef David Heide (Liliana’s Restaurant and Little John’s) who will prepare a four-course meal to be served outdoors at the J. Henry & Sons family farm in Dane, Wisconsin – located 18 miles north of Madison.

The dinner will be held on Thursday, July 22, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and will also recognize Dane County being the host of the 75th Alice in Dairyland finals event slated for spring 2022. Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador promoting the food, fiber and fuel that make agriculture the state’s signature industry.

A portion of the proceeds will also benefit Little John’s, a community kitchen located in Fitchburg, whose mission is to transform food excess into accessible, chef-quality meals for all, regardless of their means.

Thursday, July 22, 6:00 pm, J.Henry & Sons Distillery & Farm - 7794 Patton Rd, Dane, WI 53529

Admission: $125/ticket