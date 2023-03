Direct Hit!, Decent Criminal, Pistols at Dawn

media release: ON APRIL 21 IN THE YEAR 2008 THE BAND DIRECT HIT APPEARED THROUGH A HOLE IN SPACETIME AT MR. ROBERTS IN MADISON WISCONSIN.

ON APRIL 22 IN THE YEAR 2023 THEIR PAST SELVES WILL RE-EMERGE AT THE RIGBY, HORRIBLY AGED AND DISFIGURED, TO CONFRONT THEIR PRESENT SELVES. WOW COOL TIME MACHINE BRO.

DOORS WHENEVER 21+ WHO CARES

DIRECT HIT ORIGINAL LINEUP SET WITH BRIAN PEOPLIS, TIM CONSEQUENCE, AND JACKSON FOTHERGILL AT 8

SURF ASTRONAUTS PISTOLS AT DAWN AT 8:45

CALIFORNIA'S COOLEST DECENT CRIMINAL AT 9:30

DIRECT HIT PRESENT LINEUP PLAYING THE SAME SHIT YOU'VE SEEN AT EVERY SHOW FOREVER AT 10:15

NO ADVANCE TICKETS, 21+. SHOW UP, BRING MONEY

K SICK SEEYA