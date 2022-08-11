Dirty Heads, Soja, Tribal Seeds, The Elovaters

BMO Harris Pavillion.

media release: Dirty Heads will bring their hybrid alternative sound and good vibes to amphitheaters nationwide this summer. Follow the map to find our hidden treasure, GRAMMY-nominated SOJA who will be joining this summer’s tour. Destined to be a great night of Dirty Heads’ signature alt rock / reggae / and hip-hop stylings, the 24-date tour will kick off June 24th and run through August 12, including a stop in Milwaukee, WI at the BMO Harris Pavilion on August 11, 2022. Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System, and The Elovaters will also join the tour as support on select dates.

About Dirty Heads:

With over One Billion streams to date, Dirty Heads have successfully fused hip-hop, reggae, and rock all with some South Cali attitude. The group formed in 2003 when punk rocker Dustin Bushnell (aka Duddy B) asked his friend, rapper Jared Watson (aka Dirty J), to collaborate on a project that would focus on positive vibes and infectious grooves. Watson added singing to his vocal skills, and with percussionist Jon Olazabal, an acoustic trio version of Dirty Heads began playing shows and building an audience. The Dirty Heads first struck gold with the album, Any Port in a Storm (2008). The deluxe edition following in 2010 featured the track “Lay Me Down” with special guest Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome. The song would top Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart just before the summer of 2010 and has since deemed itself an RIAA gold-certified smash.

Building on their success over the release of three additional albums, Dirty Heads enlisted a bevy of industry hitmakers to work on their self-titled 2016 follow-up, which — thanks to its mainstream appeal — again charted high on the Billboard Top 200. The following year saw the band drop its sixth studio album, Swim Team, featuring the RIAA gold-certified single “Vacation.” Also included on the album was the track “So Glad You Made It,” featuring 311’s Nick Hexum. The single “Listen to Me” arrived in early 2019 and was later included on Dirty Heads’ Dave Cobb-produced seventh album Super Moon.

Over their 16 year career they have built a network of devoted fans through their relentless touring schedule and innovative approach to merch and partnerships, including helping to raise over $98,000 for NRDC and The David Suzuki Foundation in 2018.