Dirty Laundry

media release: APT's popular play-reading series, Winter Words, is returning to the Touchstone - just in time to celebrate new works for a new year.

Tickets $30 | Performances Begin at 7:00 PM in the Touchstone Theatre. Tickets on Sale Wednesday, January 3, 10:00 AM CT. Online Only.

A tradition for APT artists and guests alike, Winter Words provides room to explore stories that are new to us, with laser-focus on the language. The readings are one-night only, and tickets are in high-demand, so plan your visit, and get ready to be present with the actors on stage as they explore these new works with you.

Past Winter Words readings have included The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney, The Moors by Jen Silverman and The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta - all later fully staged for our 2022 season.