Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical

press release: Based on the 1988 film of the same name, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels centers around two competing con men, living on the French Riviera. At first, the suave and experienced Lawrence Jameson takes the rookie con man, Freddy, under his wing. But soon Freddy is successful enough that he tries to compete directly with Lawrence. The competition comes to a peak when they agree that the first con man to extract $50,000 from the female heiress, Christine Colgate, wins and the other must leave town forever. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).