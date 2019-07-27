press release: This year’s Disability Pride Festival will feature more than 50 exhibitors including artists, authors and local businesses. Hosting the event will be the poet, spoken word artist, and community organizer Ti. S Banks; headlining will be disabled musician and dancer Onikho, from Oakland California and Jonny T-Bird and the MPs from Milwaukee along with DJ Cooper Talbot.

There will be a workshop on Adaptive Yoga and stories and activities from the Madison Children’s Museum. Other workshops will be on Beyond Challenges in Nigeria with Folajogun Akinlami (a visiting 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow) and Improving Access in Downtown Madison with Downtown Madison Inc. There will be six ASL interpreters working at the festival. Parking is available next door at the Care Wisconsin parking lot.

The festival is free and open to the public. Free hotdogs and chili dogs, drinks, and more will be available throughout the afternoon. For more details check us out on Facebook or at our webpage DisabilityPrideMadison.org or RSVP to our Facebook event.

Schedule

12pm: Festival Begins! Welcome from Mayor Rhodes-Conway; Face painting available near The Madison Children’s Museum display; Free Pontoon Boat Rides Start

1pm: Johnny T-Bird on main stage; Storytime and activities with The Madison Children’s Museum; Workshop--Access Downtown Madison

2pm: Workshop--Adaptive Yoga workshop by YAFA

2:30: Onikho on main stage

3pm: Storytime and activities with The Madison Children’s Museum

3:30pm: Workshop--Beyond Challenges with Folajogun Akinlami; Raffle Drawings start on the main stage

5pm: Festival Ends

The night before the festival we will be hosting an event with our headliner Onikho called Movement For All: Exploring Inclusivity in Dance. This will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:30 PM – 8 PM Union South. Join Carina Ho (Onikho) in an interactive and movement based workshop in which we will explore how to make dance inclusive for all bodies and abilities. This workshop is open to people of all abilities and experiences in dance. RSVP to the Facebook event here.

More details on workshops:

Workshops

Improving Accessibility in Downtown Madison: Join the city of Madison Disability Rights and Services Program, Access to Independence, and Downtown Madison Incorporated to learn more about their joint efforts to improve accessibility and inclusion in downtown Madison. In 2018, DMI’s Beyond Compliance Taskforce, and the Disability Rights Commission’s Access Madison campaign, coordinated on a needs survey specifically to identify the barriers to access in Downtown Madison. A report outlining that feedback has been released, and this workshop will be an opportunity to provide feedback for solutions to address the barriers.

Adaptive Yoga by YAFA: Yoga Accessible for All: Join Iris Mickey, Certified Yoga Therapist from YAFA: Yoga Accessible For All." We will meet at 2pm under the shade of a tent. Come one come all! Everyone is welcome! Wheelchairs and other mobility devices welcome. Sign language interpreter will be present. We will be practicing just with our body and our breath - no props necessary!

Beyond Challenges with Folajogun Akinlami: A survivor of polio herself and living in a country that only recently has passed any government protections for people with disabilities, Folajogun Akinlami has created a TV show and a network of people with disabilities and their allies in Nigeria. Leading a movement to better the lives of people with disabilities in Nigeria, they have raised money to buy uniforms for children in Ondo State School for the hearing impaired, supported the school for the blind, obtained wheelchairs for people in need and started skill training programs for people with disabilities who had no other employment options. Come find out more about this work.

Disability Pride Madison is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building cross-disability community and celebrating people with disabilities as valuable members of a diverse world.

Website http://disabilitypridemadison.org

Twitter https://twitter.com/dsbltpridemsn

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DisabilityPrideFestival

For more information on the performers see

https://onikhomusic.com

https://www.jonnytbird.com

https://www.facebook.com/Beyond-Challenges-With-Folajogun-Akinlami-605968129786303/