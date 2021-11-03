ONLINE: Disability Rights Wisconsin Listening Session

press release: We want to hear from you! You know that Disability Rights Wisconsin is the federally mandated Protection and Advocacy system for our state, charged with protecting the rights of individuals with all types of disabilities and keeping them free from abuse and neglect. With limits to our capacity, we must make decisions about what disability issues we focus on. We want to know what is important to you, your community, and the people you care about.

Join DRW's Board of Directors and Executive Director to learn about Disability Rights Wisconsin, and more importantly, to share your thoughts and insights to help shape our work. Your input will help DRW hone in on issues that matter the most to Wisconsin’s individuals with disabilities.

The Listening Session will be held using Zoom. The event is free but advance registration is required to participate.

If you can’t attend, written comments may be provided by emailing feedback@drwi.org or

mailing to

Disability Rights Wisconsin

Attn: Priority Input

1502 W Broadway Suite 201

Madison WI 53713

Accommodation Requests: ASL interpreter and captioning will be provided. To request other disability related accommodations, email feedback@drwi.org or call 608-308-2657 by Oct 27. We will do our best to address requests received after that date.