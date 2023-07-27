media release: Welcome to the city of Madison Disability Summit! Join us on Thu Jul 27 2023 at 5:00 pm, CDT, and Friday July 28, 2023, 5:00 pm, CDT for an online event focused on promoting disability inclusion and accessibility in our city. Our summit will feature interactive sessions, informative panels, and engaging speakers who will share their experiences and insights on how to make our community more inclusive and equitable for people with disabilities. This is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to learn, strengthen relationships, and collaborate on the issues most important to the disability community. Attendees will directly contribute to informing the work of the city of Madison through the development of a City agenda around disability.

Captioning, American Sign Language, Spanish, Chinese, and Hmong interpretation will be provided. If you have access needs for the virtual event, please contact RHoyt@cityofmadison.com.

July 27, 2023 Highlights:

Disability Justice Workshop with Lorenzo Van Ness of Sins Invalid.

Ableism is a system of oppression that permeates dominant culture and impacts countless folks across our communities. We’ll take a look at how ableism has and continues to work with various forms of oppression, while Disability Justice centers intersectionality to co-create a world where all of us can survive and thrive.

Keynote Speakers: Yive Oddly, drag artist and performer; Kate Moran, Disability Pride Madison Board Chair

Addresses from Wisconsin Senator Agard and Representives Joers and Stubbs.

Breakout discussions centering identity.

July 28, 2023 Highlights:

Intersectionality and Collective Liberation Panel Discussion with Mary Fashik, Lydia X. Z. Brown, Jeri Flores, Rebecca Hoyt (Moderator).

Visioning for the future of Madison: Community Building and Civic Engagement Panel Discussion, with Disability Rights Commission Chair, Will Ringland; Equal Opportunities Commissioner Autumn Neugent, Katie Sullivan (moderator).

Keynote Speakers: Callie Frye, Deaf and Disability Activist; Sydney Badeau, Board of People with Developmental Disabilities

Addresses from Wisconsin Representatives Hong and Subek.

Topic-based breakout discussions.