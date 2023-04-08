Disc Golf Clean-up

media release: It's spring cleaning time for the disc golf courses! Join Madison Parks in beautifying Elver and Hiestand disc golf course with trash removal, brush cutting, and other course improvements. We'll be working two Saturdays - April 1 at Elver Park and April 8 at Hiestand Park and both events 9am to 11am.

Hiestand is at 225 Wittwer Rd.

Ages: Appropriate for ages 14 and older.

What to Wear: weather-appropriate clothing that can get muddy/wet.

Equipment Provided: trash pickers, gloves, hand saws, shovels.

Note: If there is rain or other inclement weather, the event will be canceled.