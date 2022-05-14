× Expand courtesy Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Valley of our Lady Monastery

media release: Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity and Cistercian Nuns of Valley of Our Lady Monastery offer Single Catholic Women 20-35 of the Madison Diocese a unique opportunity comprising three saints, two spiritual traditions and one enlightening day

Led by Sister Jacqueline Spaniola, the Discernment of Spirits Retreat offers insight to discern how the Holy Spirit speaks to you, and informs and inspires intentional life decisions.

Join us on May 14, 2022, Valley of Our Lady Monastery, E11096 Yanke Dr. Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org for more info and to register

Sister Jacqueline is currently the pastoral associate minister at St Albert the Great University Parish at Michigan Technological University in Houghton MI. As Sr Jackie explained “The Retreats are based on Discernment of Spirits – St. Ignatius’ twenty two rules for discerning a calling and understanding God’s will in one’s life. During the one day mostly silent retreat, women will learn tools for making intentional and prayerful life decisions. “

“Young women said ‘if it’s a quiet retreat I will go’ and I think young people in their twenties and early thirties are seeing that they need that quiet that the society is not giving them. They just want some quiet time to really reflect on what God is asking them to do.”

The retreat, held at the singularly serene environment of the Cistercian Valley of Our Lady Monastery near Prairie du Sac Wisconsin, will offer women an especially conducive location to apprehending the subtle movements of the Holy Spirit.

Some past retreatants observations include:

“I was able to dive deeply into the rules that addressed my own discernment and journey…”

“Taking the time intentionally to examine my life and uncover more of who I am…”

“I really appreciate having such ample opportunities for silence and processing and journaling. It felt like just the right balance…”

Retreatants also have time to interact with and ask questions of sisters in the active Franciscan and contemplative Benedictine charisms, and explore how they complement each other within the life of the church.