ONLINE: Discover Great Lakes Shipwrecks

press release: Register for this free webinar presented by the State Historic Preservation Office in celebration of Historic Preservation and Archaeology Month

Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 12:00 pm. Please register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Part of Historic Preservation Month

Discover history hidden beneath the waves with Wisconsin Historical Society's maritime archaeologist, Tamara Thomsen. Explore easily accessible shallow water shipwrecks along Wisconsin's scenic shoreline through underwater video, historic photographs and archaeological discoveries. Hear stories of their tragic losses and learn how to visit, protect, and preserve these time capsules of our maritime past.