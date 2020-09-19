Discover River Critters

press release: Discover some of the amazing animals that live in streams and rivers and learn how to identify many macroinvertebrates, insects that live in streams. Macroinvertebrates, like mayflies, beetles, snails, and mussels are important sources of food for many fish and other wildlife. Macroinvertebrates species differ in their tolerance to pollutants. Therefore, examining the presence or absence of these critters can tell us a lot about the overall health of the stream.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.