RSVP for Discover the Power of Community Over Competition

media release: Prospanica Milwaukee invites you to be a part of our event, "Discover the Power of Community Over Competition," scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Spark Building in Madison, WI.

Our intent is to foster professional growth and networking opportunities for Latina students and professionals through engaging presentations, panel and community connections. Our speakers, Dr. Merary Simeon and Alisa Manjarrez from the What Rules!? Podcast and Zera Consulting, will explore the empowering theme of "Community Over Competition."

Join us! All allies are welcome to this event. Please register here: https://bit.ly/4aoEzAn.

REGISTRATION WILL BE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10, 2024. Onsite registration will not be available, due to the Spark Building security protocol

https://www.facebook.com/events/936775311290611