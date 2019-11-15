Discoverer, Kaia Kalise, R3id, Meliorists
press release: All ages show, $5 door charge. Doors at 7:30, music starts at 8!
Discoverer (CHI) - A Midwest folk exploration of experiences, dreams, and the world
http://www.discoverermusic.com/
Kaia Kalise - Authentic stories through classical piano and impassioned rock
R3id (CHI) - Theatre pop goofballs with blindfolds and sweet t-shirts for sale
Meliorists - Local psych rock with a damn good new album out
Info
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music