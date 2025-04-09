Discovery Day

media release: Are you looking for fun activities to do in the gardens? Visit the Olbrich Discovery Cart for fun, hands-on, nature-based activities for families from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. one Wednesday of each month. The theme and activity changes monthly and will be located on the education patio in the Bolz conservatory. Check in at the greeter desk in the lobby or at Olbrich.org for the monthly theme.

Free with Conservatory admission ($6; $3 ages 6-12, free ages 5 & under).

No Registration Required