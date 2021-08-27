Disgunt, Descent of Man, Faith in Vain, The Martyr Complex, Grindge

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Aug 19 update:

Masks: Madison / Dane County public health currently requires face coverings at all times indoors.

Vaccination: Crucible is currently requiring proof of vaccination for certain events, at the request of performers / promoters or at our discretion.  A good number of events are choosing to do this.

Check our calendar or our Facebook events page for event descriptions to see if proof of vaccination is required for a given event.

Acceptable proofs:

  • A CDC vaccine card; the name on your card must match your ID.
  • A photo of the card on your phone
  • Pull up your MyChart or other online medical record system that shows your shot(s).
  • Pull up your record in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-640-4441
