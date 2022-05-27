Disgunt, Meth., Chat Pile, Nerver, The Central
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: RED HOT SHOW ALERT: Meth. and Chat Pile are on tour with Nerver and let me tell you, that's one heck of a lineup. Opening up the show is The Central and closing out the night is the mighty Disgunt! Doors 6:30, MUSIC STARTS 7:00pm, $12.
DISGUNT (Local Bangers) https://disgunt.bandcamp.com
METH. (Chicago) https://methil.bandcamp.com/album/mother-of-red-light
CHAT PILE (Oklahoma) https://chatpile.bandcamp.com/album/remove-your-skin-please
NERVER (Missouri) https://nervermo.bandcamp.com
THE CENTRAL (local bummers) https://thecentral.bandcamp.com/album/dentist