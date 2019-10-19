Disgunt, Sikfuk, Decarabia, Chthonian Lich
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Madison Metal against ICE!
Legal Aid Fundraiser
Saturday, October 19th, 2019
Early Show!
Doors at 3 PM - Music 4-8 PM - 21+
$5-10 suggested donation
All money made at the door will be donated to Community Immigration Law Center.
Disgunt
Down-Tempo Death Metal
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCPLZVB-Wzo0QUxVwzdLFZuw
Sikfuk
Doo-Doo Deathgrind
https://gorehouseproductions.bandcamp.com/album/diarrhea-duet
Decarabia
Funeral Doom Stoner Metal
https://decarabiadoom.bandcamp.com/releases
Cthonian Lich
Stoner Sludge Doom Metal
https://cthonianlich.bandcamp.com/releases
Crucible
3116 Commercial Ave.
Madison, WI 53714
https://www.cruciblemadison.com
Community Immigration Law Center uses contributions to operate its free walk-in legal clinic and to provide free and low cost legal representation to detained non-citizens in removal proceedings.