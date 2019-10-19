Disgunt, Sikfuk, Decarabia, Chthonian Lich

press release: Madison Metal against ICE!

Legal Aid Fundraiser

Saturday, October 19th, 2019

Early Show!

Doors at 3 PM - Music 4-8 PM - 21+

$5-10 suggested donation

All money made at the door will be donated to Community Immigration Law Center.

Disgunt

Down-Tempo Death Metal

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCPLZVB-Wzo0QUxVwzdLFZuw

Sikfuk

Doo-Doo Deathgrind

https://gorehouseproductions.bandcamp.com/album/diarrhea-duet

Decarabia

Funeral Doom Stoner Metal

https://decarabiadoom.bandcamp.com/releases

Cthonian Lich

Stoner Sludge Doom Metal

https://cthonianlich.bandcamp.com/releases

Crucible

3116 Commercial Ave.

Madison, WI 53714

https://www.cruciblemadison.com

Community Immigration Law Center uses contributions to operate its free walk-in legal clinic and to provide free and low cost legal representation to detained non-citizens in removal proceedings.