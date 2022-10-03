Disinformation In Democracy: Identifying and Fighting It

press release: Join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 3 for "Disinformation In Democracy: Identifying & Fighting It," a webinar looking at disinformation in the news. We will talk about the media landscape, ways to identify trustworthy news sources, how to practice good judgment, fact-checking your friends and family, and more. There will be a Q&A at the end.

Our speaker, Dee Hall co-founded the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. She joined the staff as managing editor in June 2015. She is responsible for the Center’s daily news operations. She worked at the Wisconsin State Journal for 24 years as an editor and reporter focusing on projects and investigations.