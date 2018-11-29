press release: "I’m an organizer, educator and curator. My work focuses on ending violence, dismantling the prison industrial complex, transformative justice and supporting youth leadership development." - Mariame Kaba

Kaba is the founder and director of Project NIA, a grassroots organization with a vision to end youth incarceration. She has co-founded multiple organizations and projects, including the Chicago Freedom School, the Chicago Taskforce on Violence against Girls and Young Women, We Charge Genocide, and the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

Kaba has received numerous awards for her work, including the 2017 Ron Sable Award for Activism and the 2015 Women to Celebrate Award for her impact on the Chicago social organizing community.

This event is brought to you by WUD Distinguished Lecture Series and the Multicultural Student Center's Social Justice Program.

Please join WUD DLS and the MSC for An Evening with Mariame Kaba on Thursday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m. The doors of the DeLuca Forum in the Discovery Building (330 N Orchard St) will open at 7:00 p.m. The one-hour lecture is open and FREE to both students and the public, and will end with a 30-minute Q&A.

Sign Language interpreting will be provided with CART captioning available upon request. If you need another accommodation to attend this event, please contact Kate Lewandowski at kate.lewandowski@wisc.edu. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date but cannot guarantee they will be met.