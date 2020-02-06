Disney on Ice: Dream Big

press release: Believing is just the beginning for your favorite Disney heroes at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big! Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Anna and Elsa save their kingdom while the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved songs and stories that give you a reason to believe!

Thursday, February 6, and Friday, February 7, at 7PM

Saturday, February 8 at 11AM, 3PM, and 7PM

Sunday, February 9 at 1PM and 5PM

Doors open an hour before the show. Box Office open until 8PM Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 6PM on Sunday. Pocket cameras and cameras on phones allowed. NO professional camera equipment allowed. No carry-in food or beverage allowed.